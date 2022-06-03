'Tiger King' Star Doc Antle Arrested in South Carolina

Doc Antle -- who found fame among the sea of characters on 'Tiger King' -- has been arrested in South Carolina.

Online jail records indicate the 52-year-old -- real name, Bhagavan Antle -- was booked within the last hour in Horry County, South Carolina. Interestingly enough, the arresting agency is the FBI ... though, at this time, it's unclear why he's been arrested.

Antle's the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, and has faced plenty of criticism over the years for his operation, a lot of which has come thanks to celebrity visits he's held.

However, in October 2020 he was indicted in Virginia for felony wildlife trafficking after an investigation found evidence he trafficked lion cubs between South Carolina and Virginia.

After the indictment, Doc told us, “I am terribly shocked and disappointed at the charges that have been filed against me by the Commonwealth of Virginia, and how they have sought to involve my daughters in this matter. I categorically deny any act or conduct that could ever be considered as “animal cruelty."

He's also come under fire from PETA for hosting guests like Larsa Pippen and Chris Brown's daughter, Royalty, and allowing them to interact with young animals.