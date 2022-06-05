Jared Leto's 'Morbius' Bombs Again Amid Theater Re-Release, Memes Fail
6/5/2022 4:23 PM PT
Jared Leto leaning into the 'Morbius' jokes didn't work out so well -- apparently, nobody was actually all that eager to see it again in theaters ... so say the box office numbers.
Sony re-released the comic book flick on the big screen anew this weekend -- this after a horrid domestic run in the spring, with a total haul of just $73 mil -- but it wasn't entirely clear why ... that is, until JL posted this video earlier in the week where he winked at fans.
What time is it? pic.twitter.com/IuWR72WCc9— JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) June 3, 2022 @JaredLeto
The video shows Jared reading something that he's trying to hide from the camera person ... but when it's revealed what he's looking at, it turns out to be a script called "Morbius 2: It's Morbin' Time!" The 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' music plays right after ... closing the loop.
Essentially, the running gag over 'Morbius' these past few months was addressed head-on by the man himself -- folks online had been vey enthusiastic about the movie, albeit jokingly ... pegging it as this great film with a legion of supporters, despite how bad it actually was.
#MORBIUS is back in theaters 🧔🏻♀️🦇🧛🏻♂️ https://t.co/ttJXG7bpPx— JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) June 3, 2022 @JaredLeto
There were people sarcastically demanding a sequel be made while throwing out a ton of puns that incorporated the movie's titular character. It would seem Leto and the studio were clued into this ... and thought a re-release could score them a windfall of ticket sales.
Unfortunately for them ... they were wrong. According to Forbes, 'Morbius' only pulled in around $85k on Friday alone. It's unclear what the total weekend gross was -- but probably not much better.
would you look at the time. it's morbin o'clock pic.twitter.com/hGV2pghxmO— Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) May 31, 2022 @TwitterMovies
The lesson ... a viral phenomenon over something like 'Morbius' doesn't always translate into actual interest when push comes to shove, and doesn't always have to be touched by the subjects themselves. Sometimes, a joke is just a joke -- and should be left as such.
Now ... Morb us outta here, Jared.