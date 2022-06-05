Prince Charles Pays Tribute to Queen During Jubilee Concert

Prince Charles tipped his hat to the Queen Saturday at a splashy Buckingham Palace concert celebrating her 70 years on the throne.

It was pretty sweet ... he was speaking at the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace when he began with this ... "Your Majesty, Mummy."

The Queen was noticeably absent from the televised event, citing "discomfort" following Thursday's trooping the colour. Charles told the crowd, "I know what really gets my mother up in the morning is all of you -- watching at home." He thanked his mom, referring to her reign as a "lifetime of selfless service," adding, "You continue to make history."

He went on .., “You have met us and talked with us. You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us, for these 70 years. You pledged to serve your whole life – you continue to deliver. That is why we are here.”

Prince William had some words earlier in the evening, pleading for action to save planet earth. He called our specific people who have been environmental activists, praising them as "an amazing and united generation of young people across the world."

He said, "Congratulations to all of them – they won’t accept the status quo, they won’t accept that change is too difficult to deliver. Never before have we had so much power to change the big things."