Shareef O'Neal Says Shaq Could Be Fine NBA Head Coach, He Coached Me To Championships!

Hall of Fame hooper and amazing TV personality first ... successful NBA head coach next?!?

Shareef O'Neal says it wouldn't shock him if his dad did just that ... telling TMZ Sports that Shaq has the skill set that it takes to one day run a team in the Association.

"I mean, he's coached a few of my teams," Shareef said of his pops. "My last AAU tournament, he coached into a championship."

In fact, Shareef said his dad helped several of his youth teams win multiple titles.

Shareef, though, said he wasn't exactly certain the success there would translate to the NBA -- but he definitely wasn't ruling it out.