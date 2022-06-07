Channing Crowder Regrets Ciara Comments, But Says Russell Wilson's Still A 'Square'

Channing Crowder regrets making his polarizing comments about Ciara during a podcast back in April ... but he says he still ain't budging on his opinion of Russell Wilson, insisting the dude is "a lame."

To catch you up ... the ex-Miami Dolphins linebacker made waves on his "The Pivot" pod after he said he believed Ciara was only with Wilson because of his money.

Crowder insisted there was no way Ciara could be with the NFL star otherwise ... saying he couldn't fathom how she could go from dating a guy like Future to dating one like Wilson.

On Tuesday, Crowder backpedaled on at least some of that opinion, saying on "The Breakfast Club" that he shouldn't have involved Ciara in the conversation.

"Bringing up Ciara, bringing up the man's family -- I'll take that back," Crowder said.

But, the former NFL player refused to walk back his shade of Russ.

"Have ya'll seen Russell's videos?" Crowder asked. "Have you seen, 'Mr. Unlimited'?! And, this goofy s*** he does?!"

"I don't know why so many people were mad at my opinion of Russell Wilson is a square and a lame."

Crowder added, "I didn't call him an alcoholic. I didn't call him a deadbeat dad. I didn't call him a pedophile. I called him lame!"

CC told the roundtable his remarks toward Wilson were not personal ... explaining, "There's lame people all around."