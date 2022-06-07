Ugly Kid Joe Rocker Arrested For Felony, Allegedly Drove Stolen Vehicle

Cordell Crockett, the bass player for the rock band Ugly Kid Joe, says he was just trying to move when he got arrested for a felony ... cops say he was behind the wheel of a stolen rental van.

According to the Burbank Police Department, Cordell was arrested May 11 and booked for felony possession of a stolen vehicle. We're told cops pulled him over for driving a car that was reported stolen.

Police say Cordell told officers he borrowed a van from a friend to move items into a storage facility ... but cops say the van was a rental from Home Depot that had been reported stolen after it wasn't returned as scheduled.

Cops say Cordell told them he didn't know the van was stolen ... and he wasn't the one who rented it.

And, there's this ... we're told Cordell was also booked on an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from a ticket he got for allegedly driving on a suspended license.

Police tell us Cordell is no longer in custody ... he's been released, and next month he's due in court.