Owen Wilson Has Tires and Rims Stolen off His Tesla Outside Santa Monica Home

Owen Wilson's gonna need a hot new set of wheels ... cause cops say his were stolen right off his fancy car!!!

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Owen parked his Tesla in front of his Santa Monica home Saturday -- but he came out Sunday morning to notice someone had stolen all his rims and tires.

In all, we're told the estimated cost was around $4K for everything, so not awful, but still a pain to handle.

We're told cops will investigate the case as grand theft and are checking neighborhood home security cameras for any leads on the thief or thieves.