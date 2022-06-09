L.A. Angels Play Nickelback Songs To Try To End 13-Game Slide, Team Still Loses

Not even Chad Kroeger's sweet vocals were enough to pull the Angels out of their losing skid ... 'cause despite playing Nickelback songs on repeat in L.A. on Wednesday to try to get a win -- the team still lost.

Every Angels batter walked out to a different Nickelback tune in their game against Boston in an effort to mix up the mojo amid a 13-game losing streak ... and the idea had initial promise.

Here it is, folks: Shohei Ohtani walking up to Nickelback’s “Photograph.” pic.twitter.com/DV1RHeOVUN — Sarah Wexler (@SarahWexler32) June 9, 2022 @SarahWexler32

With Shohei Ohtani coming out to "Photograph" and Jo Adell strutting to the dish to "Rockstar" -- the team held up strong against the Red Sox for most of the game.

Sadly for L.A., the Nickelback theme didn't work ... and Boston ultimately pulled out the win, 1-0 -- handing the Angels their 14th consecutive loss.

OK, I have the song list ...



Ohtani: "Photograph"

Adell: "Rockstar"

Walsh: "How You Remind Me"

Duffy: "Someday"

Lagares: "If Today Was Your Last Day"

Marsh: "When We Stand Together"

Mayfield: "What Are You Waiting For?"

Suzuki: "This Afternoon"

Wade: "Animals" — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) June 9, 2022 @Alden_Gonzalez

Afterward, interim manager Phil Nevin -- who replaced the newly fired Joe Maddon this week -- said he had no clue where the idea started, but he was in favor of it.

"I like it. I like Nickelback," the 51-year-old said. "The entire game I've got songs in my head I can't stop singing."