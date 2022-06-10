Amber Heard Spotted for the First Time Since Johnny Depp Verdict

Play video content The Image Direct / Backgrid

Amber Heard's emerged for the first time since being on the losing end of the Johnny Depp defamation trial ... trading a private jet for a chauffeured car.

The actress popped up Friday at an airfield in Washington, D.C. -- where she climbed down the stairs of her private plane and was ushered into a waiting luxury SUV. Amber's traveling party is at least four deep ... including her sister, Whitney Henriquez.

We're told earlier in the day she'd been in NYC for meetings, but caught a flight from New Jersey to D.C. and then made her way back to Virginia.

It's interesting to see Amber flying private ... remember, she's been ordered to pay Johnny $8.35 million ... and her lawyer, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, claims Amber can't afford to pay the judgment.

Of course, Amber would probably have a tough time flying commercial these days, even if she was in first class, there's a lot of Depp fans out there.