Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Officially Divorced

Julianne Hough Officially Divorced From Ex-Hubby Brooks Laich

6/10/2022 1:59 PM PT
julianna hough and brooks laich
TMZ.com

It's officially official, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are no longer married ... their divorce has been finalized.

A judgment was entered in the case Friday, meaning the two are donezo, we don't yet have specifics on their agreement ... but that'll come soon.

Julianne filed for divorce from the former NHLer back in November 2020, about 6 months after the couple had split and after lots of speculation there were issues in the couple's marriage. The two married in 2017, but did not have any kids together.

Julianne Hough And Brooke Laich Together
Launch Gallery
Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

You might remember, when things were allegedly sour between the two, Brooks had posted he wanted to be "open to all things and present in my relationships." Julianne had revealed she was "not straight" but still wanted to be with Brooks.

The two are now totally and free to do whatever they please with their sexualities.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later