Two Arrests Made in Connection to Murder of Slim 400
Slim 400 Two Arrested in Connection to Murder
6/10/2022 2:08 PM PT
Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of rapper Slim 400, months after he was gunned down while sitting in a driveway ... TMZ has learned.
Law enforcement sources say they arrested a man and a woman Thursday in connection to the December murder, we don't yet know their identities or if they knew Slim 400 personally.
You'll remember, the entire thing was captured on a Ring cam in Inglewood ... you see a suspect walk up a driveway before confronting Slim and firing a series of shots. Slim attempts to go after the suspect, but collapses.
Shortly after the attack, he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Slim was just 33.