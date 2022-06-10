Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Two Arrests Made in Connection to Murder of Slim 400

Slim 400 Two Arrested in Connection to Murder

6/10/2022 2:08 PM PT
slim 400
TMZ.com

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of rapper Slim 400, months after he was gunned down while sitting in a driveway ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources say they arrested a man and a woman Thursday in connection to the December murder, we don't yet know their identities or if they knew Slim 400 personally.

DECEMBER 2021
SECURITY FOOTAGE

You'll remember, the entire thing was captured on a Ring cam in Inglewood ... you see a suspect walk up a driveway before confronting Slim and firing a series of shots. Slim attempts to go after the suspect, but collapses.

Shortly after the attack, he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Remembering Slim 400
Launch Gallery
Remembering Slim 400 Launch Gallery
Getty

Slim was just 33.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later