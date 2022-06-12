Blac Chyna Goes Down Hard But Fights to Draw in Celebrity Boxing Match

Goes Down Hard, But Boxing Match is a Draw!!!

Blac Chyna says she got screwed again -- this time by the judges in her Celebrity Boxing Match -- which ended in a draw, despite the fact she got put on her ass.

Chyna's ring showdown with fitness model Alysia Magen wasn't the greatest display of the sweet science -- but both women threw lots of punches -- and while BC might argue this, Alysia got in the best single shot.

Blac chyna getting worked bruh 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JgqYWVxcYj — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) June 12, 2022 @shannonsharpeee

There was only one knockdown, and that was Alysia putting Blac Chyna on her ass ... but she was able to get back up.

When the Saturday night PPV event was over the judges called it a tie.

Neither "fighter" was thrilled with that outcome ... in fact, they both called it "bulls**t," and neither sounded like they were down for a rematch. Let's be honest, even fans don't want that.

Chyna's only response after the judge's decision was, "Maybe they should check the scores again!"

Play video content @youngpapi_kctv

There was plenty of trash talk before the bell ... as we reported, Chyna lunged at her opponent during the weigh-in after Alysia fired off the perfect Kardashian-themed diss.

While Blac Chyna's not happy with the draw, it's a better ending than her $100 million defamation suit against the Kardashians.

That one was a TKO decision from the jury ... so, maybe ties aren't so bad, Chyna.