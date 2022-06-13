Montrezl Harrell Charged W/ Felony, Allegedly Had 3 Lbs. Of Weed During Traffic Stop

NBA forward Montrezl Harrell has been charged with drug trafficking after cops say they found three pounds of weed in his car during a traffic stop in May ... and is now facing time behind bars.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the 28-year-old was pulled over by a Kentucky state trooper around 10 AM on May 12 for driving a 2020 Honda Pilot rental too close to the car in front of him ... and during the stop, cops claim they smelled marijuana.

The report says Harrell admitted to having weed on him and pulled a "small amount" from his sweatpants ... but when cops searched the vehicle, they claim to have found a backpack filled with three pounds of weed in vacuum-sealed bags.

Harrell's arraignment was scheduled for Monday morning.

Harrell -- who played college ball at the University of Louisville -- was charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana ... a Class D felony for first-time offenders that could result in up to five years behind bars and a fine.