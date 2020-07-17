NBA's Montrezl Harrell Leaves Orlando Bubble For Family Emergency

Breaking News

Montrezl Harrell -- a key player for the L.A. Clippers -- has left the NBA bubble in Orlando due to a family emergency back in the real world.

The 26-year-old intends to rejoin the team in the bubble as soon as he can to help the Clips prepare for an NBA playoff run, The Athletic's Shams Charania says.

The team has not released any details on the nature of the emergency or a target date for his return.

Of course, when he does want to come back, he'll be forced to undergo another mandatory quarantine before he's cleared to re-enter the bubble.

One NBA player who broke the bubble to pick up a food delivery was forced to re-quarantine for 10 days ... so, Harrell and the Clippers will have to factor in that waiting period when determining his return.

Harrell -- who is averaging 18.6 points and 7 rebounds a game -- is in the middle of the best season of his career.

As we previously reported ... New Orleans Pelicans superstar rookie Zion Williamson also left the team earlier this week to "attend to an urgent family medical matter," the team said.

