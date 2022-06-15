Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

MLB Ump Struck In Face By Mike Trout's Shattered Bat, Leaves Game Bloodied

MLB Ump Nate Tomlinson Struck In Face By Trout's Broken Bat ... Leaves Game Bloodied

6/15/2022 6:31 AM PT
Umpire Struck with Ba
Courtesy of MLB

Scary moment on the MLB diamond Tuesday ... an MLB ump was struck near his eye by a shattered bat -- but somehow, it appears the official is going to be OK.

The frightening scene happened in the ninth inning of the Dodgers' game against the Angels in L.A., when Mike Trout was at the dish looking to bring the Halos back from a 2-0 deficit.

On a 3-2 count, Trout smacked a ball so hard, his bat shattered ... and a large piece of the splintered lumber hit home plate ump Nate Tomlinson right in the face.

You can see in video from the game's broadcast, Tomlinson was nearly stabbed in the eyeball by the bat's jagged edge, and he immediately crumpled to the ground.

Trainers raced to Tomlinson's aid, and video shows he was bleeding from several areas of his head.

Tomlinson was forced to leave the game -- but, fortunately, he walked off under his own power. Second base umpire Laz Diaz eventually filled in for Tomlinson for the last few outs of the game.

Trout, who ultimately singled on the play, was left stunned by the scene. His Angels would go on to lose the game, 2-0.

Get well soon, Nate.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later