Rob Kardashian, No Settlement of Revenge Porn Case As Trial Looms with Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian just struck out in his bid to end another legal war with his ex, Blac Chyna ... and now it looks like her revenge porn case is going to trial.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a judge just denied Rob's attempt to enforce a settlement he says he struck with Blac Chyna that would have made the case go away before trial.

TMZ broke the story ... Rob filed legal docs earlier this month claiming he struck a deal with Blac Chyna to drop her revenge porn lawsuit and claimed she was trying to back out on the alleged deal.

Rob said Chyna had agreed to drop the suit if Rob helped get her dropped from a separate lawsuit ... with Rob saying he agreed to hold up his end of the alleged bargain, and she should be held to her end.

RK asked the judge to enforce the alleged deal with Chyna ... but the judge just said no.

As a result, it looks like Rob and Chyna are heading for another legal showdown as the case was set to go to trial this month.

Play video content BACKGRID

Remember ... the Kardashians soundly defeated Blac Chyna in their recent legal battle over the former couple's canceled reality show.

Now, the stage is set for a second fight.