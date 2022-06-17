Beyoncé Album Creates Huge Google Search Spike for 'Renaissance'

There's no doubt Beyoncé's upcoming album will rock the charts -- but it's already got the Internet shook, and it's even educating the public ... in droves.

The folks over at Google tell TMZ ... searches for the word "renaissance," the title of Bey's album, increased 50% in the past day. What's more, searches for the phrase "renaissance definition" more than doubled.

Looks like the Beyoncé-curious are getting history refreshers while jonesin' for her music.

"The Beyoncé effect" is in full swing here, and Google can clearly see that in its data since Thursday's news about the singer's 7th album.

Yeah, she did tracks with her husband Jay-Z in 2018, and worked on Disney's "The Lion King" in 2019 -- but this will be Bey's first solo collection of original tracks since 2016.

Google could've seen this spike coming -- Beyonce started trending last week when the Beyhive noticed she'd removed her social media profile pictures. Nothing gets by her devoted fans.