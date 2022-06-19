Protest at Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's Home Over Roe v. Wade Abortion Case

As the decision over the fate of Roe vs. Wade looms, pro-choice activists descended on the home of conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett Saturday ... dressed in blood-soaked clothing and holding dolls.

The group -- members of Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights -- traveled to the Justice's home in Falls Church, Virginia. The blood on the crotch area of their clothing symbolizes forced births if Roe is overturned.

There have been other demonstrations at the homes of other conservative justices, and it may well ramp up because the decision is expected any time now. Unless there is a radical shift, it seems the Court is poised to overturn the 50-year-old precedent, which gives women a Constitutionally-protected right to an abortion with certain ground rules.

One protest became ominous recently, when Nicholas Roske was arrested for attempted murder ... this after cops found him carrying a gun, ammo, a crowbar and pepper spray near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.