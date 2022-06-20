Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Revenge Porn Case, No Trial

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna don't agree on much, but were apparently able to hammer out an agreement before another nasty trial was scheduled to kickoff between the two.

Jury selection in the former couple's revenge porn case was to begin Monday in L.A., however, potential jurors were informed they'd no longer be needed -- as the two had reached a settlement.

We don't yet know the terms of the deal, or if it was financial ... but we do know Rob and his legal team put up quite a fight to prevent the trial from even happening in the first place.

As we reported, Rob claimed he and Chyna had already struck a deal to end the revenge porn case. Rob said he had agreed to help Chyna get out of another case if she'd drop the revenge porn case ... but then claimed Chyna never held up her end of the bargain.

A judge decided Rob's proof of a prior deal wasn't good enough, and ordered the revenge porn case to continue ... but obviously, that changed Monday morning when the two sides figured something out.