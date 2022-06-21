Bill Cosby Found Liable of Sexually Assaulting 16-year-Old Girl

Bill Cosby was just found liable in a civil suit filed by Judy Huth against the disgraced comedian, who claimed he sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion back in 1975.

The Santa Monica jury awarded Huth $500,000.

Huth was 16 years old when she and a 17-year-old friend met Cosby on a film set in a park. She claimed Cosby invited them to accompany him to the Playboy Mansion a few days later.

Huth testified Cosby was alone with her in a bedroom at the mansion, where he attempted to put his hand down her pants. She says she lied to Cosby about being on her period to get him to stop, but claimed Cosby exposed himself and forced her hand on his erect penis and used it to masturbate until climax.

Cosby did not attend the trial ... the jury was, however, shown Cosby's 2015 video deposition, during which he denied Huth's allegations and said he didn't even remember meeting. Huth's lawyer, however, showed the jury a photo of Cosby and Huth at the Playboy Mansion.

Cosby's defense team insisted the allegations were nothing more than Huth attempting to cash in.

As for why Huth waited until December 2014 to file the lawsuit, she claimed the alleged assault resulted in anxiety attacks and flashbacks, beginning in 2014 ... lasting through 2018 when Cosby was sent to prison after being convicted in a separate criminal sexual assault case involving Andrea Constand.

