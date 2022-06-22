Guess Who This Crabby Kid Turned Into!

Before this crustacean lover turned into a household name, she was just a little daredevil with pigtails, crabbing grabbing anything she could while growing up in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Making it in the entertainment industry is not an easy task, but that did not stop this cute kid from chopping her way through the movie industry ... She was just 14 years old when she made her film debut in "The Man In The Moon."

This blondie has won two Golden Globe awards, an Emmy award and an Academy Award.