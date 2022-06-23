Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul' Flooding Robin S. with Business Opportunities

Beyoncé haters can take several seats as far as Robin S. is concerned ... because Bey's "Break My Soul" is opening all kinds of doors for the 90s hitmaker.

Beyonce's first single from a studio album in 6 years samples Robin's smash 1993 hit, "Show Me Love" -- and if your ear didn't pick that up, you're in the minority.

Robin tells us ever since 'Break' dropped Tuesday, she's been flooded by record labels, corporations and artists ... all looking to work with her.

Get ready to hear more of that 90s dance vibe -- Robin says her team's phones are ringing nonstop with inquiries about licensing her "Show Me Love" master recordings for various purposes.

She says the calls are coming from ad agencies, record labels and top DJs ... and her team is frantically trying to vet the offers as quickly as possible. So, If you've ever doubted the Beyonce effect is a real thing, Robin can testify.

Most importantly, though, she's elated and grateful Bey is giving her her flowers while she's still here ... an honor many artists don't get.

She says "Show Me Love" is her legacy, and to have an artist of Queen B's stature acknowledge and appreciate her music is one of the highest compliments ever.

Robin's already plenty popular -- currently traveling through North America and Europe on a sold-out tour through August -- but Bey's adding new revenue stream opportunities.