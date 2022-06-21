Beyoncé Debuts New Song 'Break My Soul' Ahead Of Upcoming Album

Beyoncé dropped her first new song in what feels like a lifetime ... and fans are loving every second of the upbeat track.

Her new track "Break My Soul" dropped Monday night ahead of her anticipated 7th album, "Renaissance," which is set for release late next month.

"Break My Soul" sends a message of breaking out of that normal 9-5 gig -- which a lot of people actually did during the pandemic -- and finding some new motivation ... she says what all her fans are thinking -- "Bey is back, and I'm sleeping real good at night."

Big Freedia, who has collabed with Beyonce before, is featured on the song too, and unsurprisingly -- the song's been trending on Twitter and is aiming to break the charts. It's Beyoncé's first solo track release since 2016.