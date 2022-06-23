Kendrick Lamar Performs at Louis Vuitton Show to Honor Virgil Abloh

Kendrick Lamar sat in the front row of Louis Vuitton's Men’s Spring-Summer '23 Show in Paris this morning ... a point worth noting because he was performing at the same time!!!

The French fashion house rolled out all the stops for Men’s Fashion Week as K-Dot publicly debuted a couple of tracks from "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" -- "N95" and "Savior."

Kendrick Lamar performing "N95" at the Louis Vuitton SS23 show in Paris today. pic.twitter.com/WFe0ECpQyk — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) June 23, 2022 @PigsAndPlans

Speaking of being a savior, Kendrick rocked a crown of thorns -- similar to Jesus Christ's -- as he sat next to his manager Dave Free and belted out the tracks.

He could be still reveling in the fact he has the biggest rap release of the year.

Kendrick Lamar performs “Savior” for the first time at Louis Vuitton’s MenSS23 show today in Paris.

pic.twitter.com/sZHSOTUTEJ — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 23, 2022 @rapalert6

K-Dot also improvised lyrics to dedicate portions of the show to the late Virgil Abloh ... who the hip hop community has been mourning since his passing last November.

As the first Black man to spearhead LVHM as artistic director, Virgil's creative vision directly inspired a wide range of rappers like Kanye, Migos, Tyler, the Creator and, obviously, Kendrick.