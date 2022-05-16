Kendrick Lamar Plays Soccer in Africa After Album Release

Kendrick Lamar is celebrating his first album release in over 5 years by playing street soccer with the locals over in Ghana.

Kendrick's been hanging out in the West African nation since dropping his latest hit album, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," last week ... and new video shows him playing a little soccer in a street setting.

The game's being played on what appears to be a concrete surface inside an abandoned structure, complete with murals on the walls, including one of another famous rap artist, Tupac Shakur.

Kendrick, in a yellow shirt and red shorts, obviously drew a crowd ... and there's a few cameras capturing his every move.

After the game, Kendrick posed for pictures with his teammates and competitors ... who are known around those parts as the Jamestown Boys.

K. Dot is venturing out in public more recently due to his new music ... we saw him at Dodger Stadium last month after announcing his album ... and a street soccer game in Ghana is not a typical album release party.