Kendrick Lamar Announces Massive 65-Date 'Big Steppers' Tour

Kendrick Lamar’s new Apple and Spotify-crashing album ”Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” isn’t even 24 hours old and it’s already creating major shockwaves in rap and live music!

The 18-track effort features Ghostface Killah, Summer Walker and Baby Keem, with beats from Pharrell, Alchemist, Boi-1da and, as the "TMZ Hip Hop" crew will tell you ... it’s a lot to unpack.

As we reported, he opened up a conversation about transgender tolerance, an extremely rare topic in hip hop, addressed the COVID-19 controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving -- and, on the song "Worldwide Steppers," revealed his new baby boy's name is Enoch.

He's the little guy K Dot's wife, Whitney, is cradling on guy on the cover.

'Mr. Morale' marks the first Kendrick album in over 5 years, and he's apparently ready to be outside -- partnering with Amazon Music and CashApp to announce The Big Steppers Tour, which will co-star his PGLang artists Keem and Tanna Leone for 65 dates.

Talk about a grand return. He'll be on the road from July to December!!! The tour will make stops in in Atlanta, L.A., NYC, Chicago, and also jet overseas to Australia, the U.K. and other parts of Europe.