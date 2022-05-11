Kendrick Lamar Drops New Album Cover, Reveals He Has New Child

Kendrick Lamar is unveiling 2 big surprises at once -- his highly anticipated new album cover, which happens to include the first public image of ... his new baby!!! Say what???

The typically ultra-private K. Dot revealed the cover artwork Wednesday for "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" -- which would've been plenty to get fans buzzing, but he also threw in the family bonus.

The cover shows Kendrick holding his daughter, who's now almost 3, while longtime GF Whitney Alford is sitting on a bed, cradling a newborn.

The baby's not just a prop either -- TMZ Hip Hop is hearing the couple did indeed have a baby on the low low.

In his new video "The Heart Pt. 5" -- which debuted earlier this week -- Kendrick referred to his "kids," plural, and his "wife" ... a strong hint his parenting and marital status had changed.

The 'Mr. Morale' cover confirms, at least, the children part. As for whether he and Whitney have tied the knot? We're working on it.