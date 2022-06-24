'Cheer' Star Maddy Brum Reveals She Was Hit By Car ... 'Blessed To Be Alive'

Terrifying news from one of the stars of the Netflix series, "Cheer" -- Maddy Brum says she was struck by a car that was traveling 20-30 MPH earlier this week ... but thankfully, she escaped with just bruises and cuts on her body.

Brum -- who rose to fame during season 2 of the hit show -- says she was walking with her teammates at a crosswalk when a car turned and drove into her.

Brum posted pics from the hospital ... and appears to be in good spirits, giving a thumbs up.

In fact, the Navarro star -- who's currently on tour promoting the show -- says she will continue to perform during the next upcoming dates "to the best of my ability" after being checked out by an orthopedic surgeon.

Brum's Navarro friends shared kind words for their friend ... with La'Darius Marshall commenting, "I'm praying for you darling 😢get well soon!"

Gabi Butler added ... "I love you Madison 🤍 got them guardian angels around you 🙏🏽"

Navarro coach Monica Aldama said, "I'm so thankful it wasn't worse! ❤️❤️❤️ I love you!"

Brum thanked her teammates Angel Rice, Javon "Jay" Kendrick and James Thomas for taking care of her during the incident ... calling them the "bestest" friends.