'Buckhead Shore' Cast Premiere Party Shut Down by Police

The cast of the new MTV series, "Buckhead Shore" is already getting too buck wild ... at least according to the cops who shut down their premiere party.

Sources close tell TMZ ... the cast threw a viewing party Thursday night in Buckhead, so they could watch the premiere with all their friends. That all came to a screeching halt once police got a bunch of noise complaints about the event.

Play video content TMZ.com

Officers responded around 11:30 PM, and we're told they found a loud party in full swing ... with cars lining both sides of the street and blocking traffic.

Once police told the folks inside about the pissed-off neighbors and parking problems, they shut down the party -- and no one from the cast played the ol' "don't you know who I am" card. Sure sign it's a new show.

The guests removed their vehicles, without incident, and cops didn't have to ticket anyone.