What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

In the words of Ashlee Simpson herself, 'Love Makes The World Go Round' ... and so does solving a mystery in the streets of London. When it comes to power couple Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, do you have the capability to find the differences in the two images?

The hand-in-hand duo recently hit the streets of Mayfair, London -- looking suave and fashion-forward. Stepping aside from the fashion, you may have to scale the buildings of the upscale town, in order to source the differences in these two shots.