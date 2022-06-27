Justin Bieber Seen for First Time Since Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Justin Bieber seems to be in good spirits on his road to recovery, and he was seen in public for the first time since doctors diagnosed him with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The pop star and his wife, Hailey Bieber, seemed calm and collected as they got off their jet in Los Angeles -- they spent the last 2 weeks on a private island in the Bahamas, so JB could rest up and recover from the rare neurological disorder.

He kept a pretty low profile, wearing shades and a hoodie but, Justin and Hailey did stop by Sushi Park in WeHo for a quick bite to eat before heading home.

As you know, Justin recently opened up about the shocking illness ... telling his IG followers he was battling a virus that caused Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which paralyzed the right side of his face.

He explained, he the condition is the reason he had to miss recent shows and told fans he needed to take some time off to work on getting better. He also told folks he would be postponing several shows, to take proper care of his body.

It's still not clear how much time the "Yummy" singer might need to make a full recovery, but he seemed certain that everything would get back to normal with time off and medical attention.