Jacob Latimore Says LeBron's 'House Party' Reboot Will Be Delayed

The reboot of the iconic 90s film, "House Party," has lots of folks waiting with bated breath, but fans won't get to watch it anytime soon ... so says the star of the film, Jacob Latimore.

Jacob sat down with Raq on the 'It's Tricky' podcast and talked all about the upcoming film, which is being produced by LeBron James.

Jacob says, the film won't be coming out this summer. He told Raq there were some executive changes at the studio, pushing the release date back to sometime next year. Jacob says it's for the best.

If you know the movie, you know the impact the film had on pop culture. Jacob says, Kid 'N Play will give their blessings to the new cast by appearing in cameo roles.

