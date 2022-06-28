Lionel Messi Swarmed By Fans On Island Vacation

Sometimes being the world's highest-paid athlete ain't always easy ... 'cause Lionel Messi had to deal with a SWARM of fans while he was trying to get a little R&R in on a vacation this week.

Messi, fellow soccer stars Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas, as well as their wives chartered a yacht in Formentera -- and when they stepped off of it to grab a bite to eat ... a crush of fans mobbed Messi on the sand.

Photos show as the dude was trying to make his way back to the boat following the meal -- people did everything they could to get a close-up of the soccer star.

Some fans snapped pictures, while others reached in for handshakes and hugs.

To his credit, Lionel didn't look to be annoyed ... strolling through the sea of bodies with his head held high.

Eventually, Messi and the soccer stars made it back to the boat -- where they stripped off their tops and got in some sun and swimming.