Mikey Garcia Retiring From Boxing At Age 34

Mikey Garcia -- the man who went undefeated in his first 20 fights with 17 knockouts -- is retiring from boxing, his team announced on Tuesday.

Garcia's brother and trainer, Robert Garcia, shared the news with ESPN ... saying, "My brother Mikey had a great boxing career. Becoming a five-time champion of the world in four divisions is something very few have done."

"I am very proud of my brother for everything he accomplished in boxing. Now it's time for him to enjoy his life together with his family and loved ones."

The 34-year-old SoCal native -- whose amateur career started at 14 years old -- is hanging up the gloves after 42 professional bouts ... posting a 40-2-0 record with 30 of his 40 wins coming via knockout.

Boxing runs in the Garcia family ... Mikey's father, Eduardo, was an amateur boxer in his heyday, and he even trained Fernando Vargas, a world champion boxer.

During his decorated career, Mikey -- who stands about 5'6" inches tall -- won titles in four different weight classes ... including featherweight, super featherweight, light welterweight and lightweight.

Garcia's last professional bout came in October 2021 against Sandor Martin -- who was a massive underdog heading into the fight -- where he lost by majority decision.