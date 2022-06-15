31-Year-Old UFC Star Zabit Magomedsharipov Retires From UFC

UFC star Zabit Magomedsharipov -- considered one of the best 145 lb.'ers in the world -- is retiring from fighting at just 31 years old, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Zabit, who has a professional record of 18-1, last fought in November 2019 at UFC Fight Night 163. He beat fellow UFC star, and current 4th ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision.

Obviously, Zabit hasn't been active ... and the reason why isn't entirely clear.

In fact, Magomedsharipov was once ranked in the top 5 ... but the UFC removed him because of inactivity.

Its tough news for MMA fans 'cause Zabit was one of the most exciting fighters to watch perform in the Octagon.

Aside from beating Kattar (who fighting Josh Emmett this Saturday), Zabit also beat Jeremy Stephens and Brandon Davis.