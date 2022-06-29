Jake Paul Says Tommy Fury Dragging Feet To Get U.S. Access, I Talked To His Lawyers!

Play video content Twitter / @jakepaul

Jake Paul says Tommy Fury has an easy way to get to the United States, but is moving like molasses to actually make it happen ... claiming TNT is using his travel issues as a reason to back out of their fight.

As we previously reported, Fury posted an Instagram video earlier this week explaining he was denied traveling to the U.S. for Wednesday's press conference for the Paul fight ... saying he had no idea why he wasn't able to make the trip.

TMZ Sports has learned it all stems from the Fury family's ties to MTK Global founder Daniel Kinahan, who's currently under investigation for his alleged involvement in a massive drug operation ... and any boxer, promoter or manager with even the smallest ties to the guy is getting cut off from traveling to the States.

The Problem Child clearly wasn't convinced with the reasoning ... so he took matters into his own hands and called Tommy's lawyers to get to the bottom of it.

"They’re all advising him to just go to the embassy to get his visa," Jake said Wednesday. "That's all he has to do. But, Tommy is showing no urgency. He hasn’t gone yet. He is not communicating with us on what he is doing."

"This is just another case of Tommy Fumbles just being scared to fight me."

Of course, we're told that's not what's happening here -- but Jake goes on to say he believes this is Tommy's way of trying to get the fight location switched to the U.K.

Paul's solution?? He's down to move the fight over to Fury's home turf ... if it comes with a $15 million payday.