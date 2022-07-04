Harry Styles 'Devastated,' Cancels Copenhagen Concert After Mall Shooting
7/4/2022 6:08 AM PT
Harry Styles is devastated by the mass shooting in Copenhagen, where he was supposed to perform just hours later.
#BREAKING shooting rampage in Copenhagen, Denmark; Several people shot according to Danish police— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) July 3, 2022 @AmichaiStein1
pic.twitter.com/ywh4RJvt6k
Harry canceled his concert Sunday ... after a gunman opened fire at Field's shopping centre, which is less than 2 football fields in distance away from the venue where Harry was supposed to perform later that night.
Harry said he was feeling utter "devastation" ... "I'm heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love."
He went on ... "I'm devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I'm sorry we couldn't be together. Please look after each other. H."
Police say the shooter was a 22-year-old Danish man, and they believe he acted alone. Authorities have not ruled out terrorism.
Copenhagen shooting: Gunman kills three in Field's shopping mall— Ved Nayak (@catcheronthesly) July 4, 2022 @catcheronthesly
The alleged shooter wandering around inside Field's Shopping Centre.👇@BBCWorld pic.twitter.com/WzaYA0M5eI
The gunman entered the mall with a rifle and then began firing randomly at people inside the mall.