Mass Shooting in Norway's Gay District, 2 Dead, at Least 19 Injured

Another mass shooting, this time in Oslo, Norway, where 2 people were shot to death and 19 were injured outside of 2 bars in an area of the city that is the hub of gay nightlife.

It was a horrendous scene ... you hear the gunshots in the video as 40 witnesses looked and ran in horror. Police captured a suspect just minutes after the attack. A police spokesman would not identify the alleged shooter or motive. Cops believe there was only one gunman.

One Witness told a Norwegian media outlet, "I saw a man arrive at the scene with a bag. He took up a gun and started shooting."

#Update: Just in - Other video footage of after the scene in #Oslo in #Norway, after a mass shooting event near the "London" gay night club, resulting in at least 2 people dead and at least 22 others injured whom 10 are being treated in the hospital with 2 gunshot wounds. pic.twitter.com/XLXWKqNJCJ — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) June 25, 2022 @sotiridi

Norway is celebrating gay pride this month, and Saturday -- literally just hours after the attack -- a parade was supposed to start as the highlight of the 10-day festival.

Norway is considered a progressive country ... gay couples have had the right to marry since 2009.

Norway's Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Store, called the shooting a "cruel and deeply shocking attack on innocent people."

The people of #Oslo are marching to support #LGBTQ persons today. The formal parade may have been canceled, but the community is marching to show they will not be intimidated by hate or violence. Am with everyone in spirit. #Oslove pic.twitter.com/ZgTt465iZ0 — Artur Wilczynski (@Arturmaks) June 25, 2022 @Arturmaks