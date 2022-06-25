Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Mass Shooting in Norway's Gay District, 2 Dead, at Least 19 Injured

2 Dead, at Least 19 Injured ... Attack in Norway's Gay District

6/25/2022
Mass Shooting Outside Gay Club in Norway
Another mass shooting, this time in Oslo, Norway, where 2 people were shot to death and 19 were injured outside of 2 bars in an area of the city that is the hub of gay nightlife.

It was a horrendous scene ... you hear the gunshots in the video as 40 witnesses looked and ran in horror. Police captured a suspect just minutes after the attack. A police spokesman would not identify the alleged shooter or motive. Cops believe there was only one gunman.

One Witness told a Norwegian media outlet, "I saw a man arrive at the scene with a bag. He took up a gun and started shooting."

Norway is celebrating gay pride this month, and Saturday -- literally just hours after the attack -- a parade was supposed to start as the highlight of the 10-day festival.

Norway is considered a progressive country ... gay couples have had the right to marry since 2009.

Norway's Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Store, called the shooting a "cruel and deeply shocking attack on innocent people."

This type of violence is rare in Norway, so it's all the more shocking to folks who live there.

