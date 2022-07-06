Highland Park 4th of July Shooter First Appearance in Court

Play video content

The 21-year-old allegedly responsible for the deaths of 7 innocent people at Highland Park's 4th of July parade is appearing in court for the first time since the massacre.

The man, who has been charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder will answer to those charges, though more are expected.

As we reported, people watching the parade Monday were sent into a panic when the shots started to ring out. It's believed the shooter shot more than 70 times, killing 6 at the event ... the 7th person died at a hospital Tuesday from their injuries.

The alleged shooter has a history of making violent threats against others and himself ... but a report says his father still signed off on him to be able to purchase a semi-automatic weapon in 2020.

One of the more devastating stories to surface since the shooting ... both parents of 2-year-old Aiden McCarthy, 37-year-old Kevin and 35-year-old Irina were killed during the massacre.