Pau Gasol Hilariously Attempts Ballet Moves With Kobe's Daughter

Play video content Instagram / @vanessabryant

How adorable is this ... to celebrate Pau Gasol's 42nd birthday, Vanessa Bryant shared video of the former NBA star trying to do ballet -- with her and Kobe's 5-year-daughter.

It's unclear when the footage was taken ... but Bryant posted the clip Wednesday morning on social media, showing the 7-foot-1 power forward, rocking a 'Kobe 24' T-shirt, trying his hardest to mimic Bianka's dance moves.

It's hilarious! You can even hear Gasol's wife Catherine McDonnell -- who captured the Kodak moment -- laugh at her hubby while giving him some ballet advice.

"Point your toes, pal," McDonnell said.

Despite not having the best technique, Gasol was having a blast with Bianka as they showcased all the moves ... Plié, twirls, and bows.

"Feliz Cumpleaños Hermano!" Bryant said in the caption.

"We love you uncle"

Bryant's oldest daughter, Natalia, also showed Uncle Pau some love on his bday -- sharing IG photos of them at Disneyland and a golf course.

"Happy birthday Uncle Paul," Natalia said, "Best golf buddy by 'par'."

Play video content @vanessabryant / Instagram

Gasol, who was close friends with Kobe, spent a ton of time with the late legends' three daughters since the helicopter crash in January 2020, from celebrating the holidays together to shooting hoops at the Lakers facility.