F1's Zhou Guanyu Cleared To Race In Austrian Grand Prix After Terrifying Crash

Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu will be behind the wheel for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend ... just days after surviving a horrifying crash at Silverstone.

"Finished the final medical check, all good to go!" Guanyu tweeted Thursday morning ... sharing a pic with FIA staffers.

Finished the final medical check, all good to go! Thanks to all of the people who supported me during this time, means the world. ❤️ #AustrianGP LET’S GO! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/VdArFWcRoB — 周冠宇 | Zhou Guanyu 🇨🇳 (@ZhouGuanyu24) July 7, 2022 @ZhouGuanyu24

"Thanks to all of the people who supported me during this time, means the world. ❤️ #AustrianGP LET'S GO! 💪🏼"

The news is pretty incredible ... especially considering how serious the scene was during the first lap of the British Grand Prix.

As we reported, the crash happened after Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly tried to squeeze between Zhou and Mercedes' George Russell ... but ended up making contact with Russel, who then bumped into Zhou.

Despite his car flipping and going over the tire barrier, Zhou -- F1's first Chinese driver -- shared positive news shortly after the incident ... saying he was all good and in great spirits.

F1 accident at the British Grand Prix today



Zhou Guanyu gave an update after the crash that he is OK 🙏



(via @Taaaanxo) pic.twitter.com/RSXXPys9RY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 3, 2022 @BleacherReport