NFL's David Moore Arrested ... After Allegedly Falling Asleep In Taco Bell Drive-Thru

NFL wide receiver David Moore -- who just signed a contract with the Chicago Bears this offseason -- was arrested this month after he allegedly fell asleep in a Taco Bell drive-thru, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to the Gainesville Police Dept., officers found Moore asleep in the driver's seat of a 2018 Ford F250 at the local fast-food joint at around 11:18 PM on July 3.

Cops say they were able to make contact with Moore -- and claim he smelled of weed during questioning.

An ensuing search, police say, revealed he had "a package of THC edible candies along with three pistols" in his car. Moore was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons.

Records show Moore was booked into Cooke County, Texas jail on July 4 ... on the weapon and drug charges. The records show he bonded out a short time later.

Everything about this play was insane. Russell Wilson throws another perfect deep ball and David Moore keeps his feet in for a 38-yard TD.#LetRussCook pic.twitter.com/oQ6mqWMD2B — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 21, 2020 @MySportsUpdate

Moore -- who's from Gainesville, Texas -- was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and quickly became a reliable target for Russell Wilson.

In four seasons with the 'Hawks, he recorded 78 catches for 1,163 yards and 13 TDs.

He later went on to play for the Panthers, Raiders, Broncos and Packers -- before signing with Chicago in April.