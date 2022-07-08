New Fitness Craze is Running Like a Dog on All Fours

Play video content Kennedy News & Media

A personal trainer is inspiring the latest exercise fad ... by mimicking what dogs do.

Nathaniel Nolan faced a dilemma ... he wanted to stay fit, but high-intensity workouts caused intense joint pain. So what's a 31-year-old personal trainer to do ... run like a dog on all 4's.

That's what the Indianapolis dude calls it ... "all fours training." He scurries around on his hands and legs for hours a day ... and it's done wonders for him. Turns out it's really good strength training and it made him super flexible. And you know what flexible dogs can do, so congrats!!!

Nathaniel acknowledges he gets scoffed at by folks who think he's crazy, but he doesn't give a damn. In fact, it's catching on like wildfire ... millions have viewed his doggie-style workouts on TikTok.

He's been doing it for a year and swears by it.

Nathaniel also does exercises of the human variety ... breakdancing, handstands, push-ups, and martial arts ... so exercise doggie-style is not the only game in Indianapolis.