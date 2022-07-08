Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'RHOC' Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Girlfriend Split

'RHOC' BRAUNWYN WINDHAM-BURKE SPLITS WITH MODEL GIRLFRIEND

7/8/2022 12:20 AM PT
Getty Composite

'RHOC' alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her girlfriend, Victoria Brito, have called it quits after nearly 9 months of dating ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ ... the two ended things early this week. We're told the relationship had gotten tough to manage over the last few weeks due to the long distance between them and their work schedules.

We're told last weekend, Vic was on a work trip in Mexico and Braunwyn was in Orange County, CA ... and the two realized things just weren't working because they couldn't spend the time together they had hoped for -- not to mention, Vic lives in NYC.

We're also told they fell fast and hard at the beginning, but the spark didn't stay strong.

TMZ broke the story ... Braunwyn and Vic first started dating in November 2021, and were spotted together in December when they put on a full-blown PDA show on Miami Beach.

It was back in 2020 when Braunwyn came out a lesbian, after splitting from her husband Sean ... the two have 7 kids together.

