Cycling Star Daniel Oss Fractures Neck In Brutal Crash At Tour de France

Cycling star Daniel Oss is out of the Tour de France ... after the Italian fractured his neck in an insane, high-speed crash with a fan during the race on Wednesday.

Oss' team, Total Energies, made the announcement on Thursday -- the day after the 35-year-old smashed into a spectator on the side of a racing path.

The collision was captured on video ... and you can see Oss -- in a white helmet and racing gear -- flying down the edge of the cobblestone lane before he brutally collided with the bystander who was trying to record the race on their phone.

Oss was able to cross the finish line but medical scans discovered he broke his neck ... leaving him out for the rest of the tour.

"Additional examinations revealed a fracture of a cervical vertebra," Oss' team said, adding that he'll now be required to be immobilized for "a few weeks."

"The whole team wishes you a good recovery Daniel."

Another biker, Michael Gogl, was also injured in the crash -- and suffered a broken collarbone and pelvis/iliac bone. He, too, was forced to withdraw from the race.