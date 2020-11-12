Argentinian Cyclist Hospitalized After Crashing Into Cactus ... Body Covered In Thorns

Breaking News

An Argentinian man crashed into a large pile of cacti during a recent bike ride ... and he was covered in so many thorns afterward -- he was forced to go to the hospital for treatment.

The poor guy's name is Diego Moreno ... an amateur bicyclist who was riding in Buenos Aires when the disastrous spill went down.

Moreno says he was cycling in a pack ... when he didn't see a pothole in the road. He claims his bike clipped it and sent him flying.

Unfortunately for Moreno, his landing area was giant cactus -- and he hit the plant so hard, it stuck hundreds of thorns into his body.

Check out the footage of the aftermath ... everything from Moreno's head to toe was covered in broken pieces of the prickly plant.

Good Samaritans tried to help Moreno ... but the damage was so significant, he had to get immediate medical care at a local facility.

Fortunately, Moreno did NOT suffer any life-threatening injuries ... and is expected to make a full recovery.

"Thank God I was wearing glasses and a helmet and I didn't injure my face or head," Moreno told local media after the wreck. "Because the way the spines got embedded in me, it could have blinded me."