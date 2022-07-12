Guess Who This Handsome Fellow Turned Into!

Before this dapper young man was walking the Versace Runway at Milan Fashion Week, he was just a cool kid with an even cooler shaggy hairdo growing up in Los Angeles.

He is definitely known by his extra attractive family, but he is the only one that can be seen rocking bad boy neck and hand tats while on the runway ... And speaking of his family, his two older siblings may have given him some pointers on how to make modeling a major career.