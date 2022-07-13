Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling Raise Over $200k in Movie Date Fundraiser

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling’s latest sweepstakes is a massive success ... raising over $200k for charity and giving some lucky donors the opportunity of a lifetime.

Sources connected to the fundraising effort tell TMZ Chris and Ryan raised $276,444 for Christopher’s Haven, Inc., ... Evans' charity which offers temporary, low-cost housing for pediatric cancer patients and families while receiving treatment away from home in Boston.

As we've told you, the two actors teamed up with Omaze to help raise money for the org. Those who donated were entered into a drawing for the chance to get flown out to the premiere of their new movie "The Gray Man" for some serious movie star treatment.

We're told the winner selected was Lula H. and her daughter, Mariah, from Columbus, OH.

The two will enjoy an all-expense-paid flight, 4-star hotel stay and will get to join Chris at the red carpet premiere of "The Gray Man" with plenty photo ops with Chris and Ryan -- who both star in the movie.