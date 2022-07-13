Frank Ocean Jets Through Airport In Wig Disguise

Play video content TMZ.com

A rare sighting of Frank Ocean for ya here ... although he tried to keep things low-key, his choice in majestic headwear might have actually drawn even more attention to him.

We spotted the reclusive singer Tuesday at LAX, where he stepped out of his car wearing a wig and a face mask -- good effort, but our photog recognized him all the same.

We asked him a bunch of questions -- about the wig, and his recent revelation that he micro-doses LSD. Not shockingly, he didn't have much to say. But, you really gotta see the hair ... it's kinda the latest craze in R&B. Think Anderson .Paak in Silk Sonic.

Regardless of fashion choices, this rare Frank Ocean sighting and his recent drops on Apple Music aren’t a coincidence.

Frank just celebrated the 10th anniversary of his classic album "Channel Orange" with two new "Blonded" Radio episodes, where he plugged his love for psychedelics. He's also gearing up -- at his own pace -- to headline the 2023 Coachella stage, so you know his return is coming.