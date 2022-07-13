'Jersey Shore 2.0' Production Comes to Screeching Halt, OG Cast was Pissed

More trouble for MTV and its new 'Jersey Shore' project, as things have already come to a halt less than a week after production started ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to "Jersey Shore 2.0" tell us the new cast of housemates was ready to let loose in Atlantic City -- a house was already fitted with cameras, lighting and a security guard -- when everything suddenly came to a stop.

We've spoken with multiple people connected to the show who say one of the only explanations to pull the plug so suddenly would be an issue with the cast, either they just don't vibe or there was a behavioral issue.

What's more, we got photos outside of the home from Friday showing black SUVs and the production equipment, but over the weekend, our sources say it was all packed up and taken away. So, whatever went wrong, it was sudden.

MTV will only confirm production has been "paused."

What's interesting ... MTV still hasn't announced who was going to be on "Jersey Shore 2.0" -- which is supposed to feature a younger crew than the OGs of Snooki, Pauly D, The Situation, JWoww, Vinny, Deena and Angelina.

Speaking of the OGs, they're probably pretty thrilled '2.0' has hit the skids ... they've made it VERY clear, they hate the concept.

When MTV announced the new venture, the 'Jersey Shore' stars bashed the network, saying, "... we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers."